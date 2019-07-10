LEWIS, Paul Christopher:
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, July 8, 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Lesley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Olivia and Daniel, and Chris. Loved granddad of Hadley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Dianne, Lynda, John and Rose, Kate and Steve. Dearly loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Oncology Dept Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for all their care of Paul. Messages to the Lewis family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be most appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/pclewis0807. A funeral service for Paul will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from July 10 to July 13, 2019