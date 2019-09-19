Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On September 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at Darfield Hospital, surrounded by his family, in his 70th year. Dearly and much loved husband of Paula, loving father and father-in-law of Donna and Stu, loved grandad of Jasmine and partner Jacob, and Kane, loved brother and brother-in-law of Wayne and Jacky, and little Ian. Much loved master of Becky. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team and staff at Darfield Hospital for their care of Paul. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul Lawson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in Trinity Church, corner McLaughlins and Bangor Roads, Darfield, on Saturday, September 21, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2019

