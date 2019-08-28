LATIMER, Paul Robert:
On August 26, 2019, suddenly passed away peacefully at home with Louise, his loving wife of 34 years. Dearly loved son of Bob (deceased) and Noeline Latimer, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Noel and Norma, and Carl, loved uncle of Joe, Kate, Libby, Riki, and Matt, great-uncle of Sol, and loved by all his extended family in Australia. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul Latimer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, September 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019