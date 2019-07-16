KIRK, Paul Gregory:
30.05.1956 - 12.07.2019
Peacefully at home surrounded by love. Karen lost her mate and husband of 42 years, Holly and Abbey lost their very much loved Dad. Val and the late Des lost their son, Lee and Brent, Lorrel and Peter, Terry and Karen, David and Diane, Vaughan and Judy, Glenda and Robert; and Bruce and the late Jeanette all lost their mate, brother and brother-in-law.
Thanks for the joy you brought to our lives, you will always be remembered with much love and respect.
Messages to the Kirk family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Paul's request a private cremation has been held but an informal gathering for Paul will be held in the Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston, on Thursday, July 18, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019