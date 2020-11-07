HUNT, Paul Robert:
Passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, aged 50 years. Beloved son of David (father) and Lorraine, and John (dad) and Bev, much loved brother of Jo, John, and Aaron, much loved uncle of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and his extended family at Pineglades. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul Hunt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Live Kidney Transplant Aotearoa would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 10, at 10.00am, with a burial at Avonhead Park Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020