HARKER, Paul Kenneth:
Formerly of Christchurch.
On Friday, July 5, 2019, at Waipuna Hospice. Dearly loved twin brother of Dianne Harker and brother-in-law of Harry Freese, and uncle to Daniel, Claire and Amelie, Matthew and Anna. Protector to his sister and brother-in-law Sue and Ward Paraha, and uncle to Reiana, Te Arahi and Tenaycheous, Robbie and Linzi, Amiria and Jorja. Loved brother of elder sister Lynn Whear (deceased), and uncle to Donna, Michele and Tracy and families, and loved son of the late Edith Hose and Syd Harker.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019