FITZ-GERALD,

Paul Harold (Barney):

S81229 Flt/Sgt RNZAF

Passed away peacefully in the presence of his children on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Radius Hawthorne in Christchurch; aged 73 years. Former husband and friend of Marie. Dearly loved father of Joanne Adams, Conrad, and the late Susan. Loved grandad of Heathcliff, Darcy, Avoca, Denver, Grice, Rylee, and Hunter. Father-in-law of Naomi and Peter, and great mate of Alex and Sharon (deceased) Ridley, and family. The eldest brother of eight, he was especially close to his youngest brother Warren. Special thanks to the rest home staff for their compassionate care of Paul and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Fitz-Gerald family, PO Box 111-01, Christchhurch 8443. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31 at 2.00pm.



