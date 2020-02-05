CRUMP, Paul Roger:
On February 1, 2020, as the result of an accident at Okaramio, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pamela for 54 years, treasured father of John and the late Hilary, loved father-in-law of Jennifer, and wonderful grandfather (Bosun) to Benjamin, Samuel, Levi, and Micah. Valued brother to Michael, brother-in-law to Gill, and uncle to Joy and Ross. Special thanks to emergency services, police, and neighbours Tim and Anna Gifford. Messages to 2515 State Highway 6, Havelock 7178, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The Funeral Service will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020