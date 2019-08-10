Acknowledgment

COSTIGAN, Paul Vaughan:

15.11.1947 - 05.07.2019

Hana and her family wish to express their thanks to everyone for their love and support following the passing of Paul, our dearly loved husband, father, father in-law and granddad. Thank you for the many cards, letters, phone messages, baking, meals, beautiful flowers, visitors, koha, gifts and kindness, shown to us during this sad time. Our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have shown compassion and offered their help. Thank you to our extended family, our wonderful friends and work colleagues who all stepped in to help us and who continue to provide love and support. Thank you to the many people who attended Paul's funeral and the celebration of his life.

We will forever remember Paul with love, beautiful memories and endless stories.



Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers