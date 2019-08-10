COSTIGAN, Paul Vaughan:
15.11.1947 - 05.07.2019
Hana and her family wish to express their thanks to everyone for their love and support following the passing of Paul, our dearly loved husband, father, father in-law and granddad. Thank you for the many cards, letters, phone messages, baking, meals, beautiful flowers, visitors, koha, gifts and kindness, shown to us during this sad time. Our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have shown compassion and offered their help. Thank you to our extended family, our wonderful friends and work colleagues who all stepped in to help us and who continue to provide love and support. Thank you to the many people who attended Paul's funeral and the celebration of his life.
We will forever remember Paul with love, beautiful memories and endless stories.
