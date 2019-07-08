COSTIGAN, Paul Vaughan:
15.11.47 - 05.07.19
Paul Vaughan Costigan passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, 5 July, 2019 after a short illness, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of 50 years and best friend of Hanatia. Adored and loved father and father-in-law of Jonathan, Mathew and Renee, Heath and Liz, Emma and Dorina. Cherished and dedicated Grandad of Isabella, Leah, Eli, Tane, Mason, Tessa, Sam, Tom and Billy. Paul was loved and a great friend of many. Our grateful thanks to Dr Blake Hsu and Dr Catherine Neal. Thank you to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses who cared for Paul in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital. Your care of our loved one was amazing. Messages may be addressed to the Costigan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service and celebration of Paul's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, 11 July, at 10.00am.
Our hearts are broken.
Always and forever loved.
Moe mai ra e te Rangatira
Published in The Press from July 8 to July 10, 2019