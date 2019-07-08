Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



15.11.47 - 05.07.19

Paul Vaughan Costigan passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, 5 July, 2019 after a short illness, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of 50 years and best friend of Hanatia. Adored and loved father and father-in-law of Jonathan, Mathew and Renee, Heath and Liz, Emma and Dorina. Cherished and dedicated Grandad of Isabella, Leah, Eli, Tane, Mason, Tessa, Sam, Tom and Billy. Paul was loved and a great friend of many. Our grateful thanks to Dr Blake Hsu and Dr Catherine Neal. Thank you to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses who cared for Paul in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital. Your care of our loved one was amazing. Messages may be addressed to the Costigan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service and celebration of Paul's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, 11 July, at 10.00am.

Our hearts are broken.

Always and forever loved.

Moe mai ra e te Rangatira







COSTIGAN, Paul Vaughan:15.11.47 - 05.07.19Paul Vaughan Costigan passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, 5 July, 2019 after a short illness, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of 50 years and best friend of Hanatia. Adored and loved father and father-in-law of Jonathan, Mathew and Renee, Heath and Liz, Emma and Dorina. Cherished and dedicated Grandad of Isabella, Leah, Eli, Tane, Mason, Tessa, Sam, Tom and Billy. Paul was loved and a great friend of many. Our grateful thanks to Dr Blake Hsu and Dr Catherine Neal. Thank you to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses who cared for Paul in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Christchurch Hospital. Your care of our loved one was amazing. Messages may be addressed to the Costigan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral service and celebration of Paul's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, 11 July, at 10.00am.Our hearts are broken.Always and forever loved.Moe mai ra e te Rangatira Published in The Press from July 8 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers