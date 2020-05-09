Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Death Notice



(Laurits, Laurie):

Born and raised in Waiau. Passed away suddenly at home in Balcairn on May 5, 2020. Deeply loved husband and soulmate of Bridget, beloved father of Sam, and Lucy. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anne and John Smith, Tim and Jo-anne Loe, Stuart and Jo Loe, and Hamish and Nicola Loe. Favourite son-in-law of Barbara and the late Frank Loe. Admired uncle and great-uncle. Known for his easy smile, kindness, and quiet determination. His sense of fun will stay with us forever. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Laurits Brustad, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Laurits' life will be held at a later date.

"It's better to be here for a good time not a long time"







