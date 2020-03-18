BRAITHWAITE,
Paul Raymond:
Brisbane 16.03.2020
Loved husband of Phyllis. Father and father-in-law of Dayne and Lisa, and Liana and Peter Busbridge. Grandfather of Kai. Loved son of his late parents Doreen and Ray. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Glenda (Gold Coast), and Loretta and Russell Wood. Loved uncle of Sara, and Lauren Braithwaite (Gold Coast), and Jamie, and Daniel Wood (Christchurch). Private interment is being held in Brisbane.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020