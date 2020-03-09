BOLGER, Paul Gideon:
Died unexpectedly on March 4, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 58 years. Much loved husband of Trudi, adored father of Cleo, and Xanthe, loved son of Audrey and Peter (Australia), brother of Jeremy, Clancy, and Lachlan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul Bolger, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hinewai Reserve – Maurice White Native Forest Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, March 12, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020