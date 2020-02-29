Paul ABBOTT

ABBOTT, Paul John (John):
On February 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital following a short illness, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, and of the late Joan, loved father of Leslie, and Laurie, and a loved grandfather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Abbott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for John will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, on Tuesday, March 3, at 11.00am.

