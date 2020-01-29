SAMUEL,
Patti (formerly Pugh):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020. Treasured mother and mother- in-law of Robyn and Bruce Liddell, Tony and Sandra Pugh, John and Julie Pugh, Lyndsey and Garth Turner, and Alison Pugh. Loving Grannie to all her grand and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Pugh family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Patti's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020