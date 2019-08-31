WHITEHEAD,

Patrick James (Pat):

Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Greymouth Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma, loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Judith, Jenny and Brian Forrest, and Graham and Nicola, loved grandad of Simon, Becky, Sarah, Nick, Freya and Bella, Shaun and Marc, Ben, Brittany and Katelyn, loved brother and brother-in-law of Albert and Mary, and the late Harry and Nada, much loved by Jessie and the late Beth and Bill. Missed by all his nieces and nephews. In his 92nd year.

Rest In Peace

Messages to 12 Frickleton Street, Greymouth. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Tuesday, September 3, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

