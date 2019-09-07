TIMINGS,
Patrick Thomas (Pat): QSM
Formerly of Patons Rock, Takaka. Passed away peacefully in Wellington surrounded by family on August 29, 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Fran for 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Doug (deceased), Susan and Grant, Bruce and Mel, Stuart and Andrea. Loved Grandad Pat to "the gang."
The adventures with him
will be missed but remembered always.
A private cremation has been held. Pat's ashes will be placed with Doug in Hamilton at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019