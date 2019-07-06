Acknowledgment

PIERSON, Patrick James:

Pat's family wishes to thank everyone who supported us during Pat's illness and following our sad loss. Thank you to the doctors at Grey Base Hospital and the Oncology and Palliative Care nursing teams. A heartfelt acknowledgment is due to the Hokitika district nurses for their daily care of Pat. Their professional skills and unfailing kindness allowed him to stay at home, which was his intention. Pat valued Ted's friendship and daily visits and Jan's assistance. Thank you to all who gave messages of sympathy, meals and baking, it was very much appreciated. Thanks to all who came to the funeral, some travelled long distances to be there. Pat would have been overwhelmed and grateful that he was remembered by so many. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.



