O'MALLEY, Patrick Charles:
Died October 27, 2019, peacefully, aged 79 years. Loving husband to Jill, adored father and father-in-law of Maree and Paul. Doting Grandad to Victoria, Callum, Isobelle, Grace, Georgia, and Joseph. Father and father-in-law of Karen and Mike. Ex Addington Railway workshops, Blue Star Taxis, Voluntary St John, Druids Pioneer Branch. A special thanks to Cashmere View Home for their loving care and support. Patrick will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Messages to the O'Malley Family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. A private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gathering will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019