MURTHA,
Patrick Joseph (Pat):
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Granger House Lifecare, Greymouth, aged 70. Loved son of the late Catherine and Stephen Murtha, brother of Mary Ross, and the late Eileen Williams, Doreen Austin, Kathy Damstead, Gerry Murtha, and Kevin Murtha. Special uncle of Tarn, and Ange Murtha. Best mate of Les Thomas, and 'Buddy'. A loved brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many.
R.I.P.
Messages to 79 Sale Street, Hokitika 7810. Due to current MOH restrictions on large gatherings, Pat's service will be private and invitations personally extended by family. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the All Saints Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Following the service Pat will be laid to rest in the lawn section of the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020