MORGAN, Patrick James:

11.07.1928 - 08.06.2020

Passed away at O'Conor Home Westport. Dearly loved husband of the late Eva Mabel, much loved dad and father-in-law of Noelene and Bill (deceased), Pauline (deceased) and Bruce, Kay and Joe (deceased), Robyn (deceased), Neil and Deb, Ian, Graeme and Nancy, Craig and Emma, and Joanne and Peter, loved brother of Claire (deceased), Bill, and Frank, loved and awesome Pop to his 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. A great mate to many. Pat's farewell and a celebration of his life will be held at FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Saturday, June 13, at 11.00am. From there Pat will continue onto his old stomping ground of Nelson for cremation. Messages to 6 Lighthouse Road, Cape Foulwind, RD2 Westport 7892.

"May you have fair winds

and following seas"

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ



