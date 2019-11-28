McGLOIN, Patrick Hugh:
On November 26, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, surrounded by his family, aged 97 years. Deeply loved husband of the late Patricia, beloved father of Margaret, John, and the late Antony, Mary, and Catherine, dearly loved father-in-law of Tony Sewell, and Alison McGloin, much loved Poppa of Rebecca, Rose and Jared Glue, Annie; Kirsty and Stewart Edwards, Michael and Melissa, Gretchen, and Libby, great-grandpop of Lucy; Thomas, Harry, Paddy, and Stevie.
Requiescat In Pace
The family wish to thank the staff of Nazareth House for their loving care of Patrick. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patrick McGloin, c/- PO Box 36108, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Main Street, Oxford, on Saturday, November 30, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2019