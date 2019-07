HILL, Patrick (Patty):

It's a year today since you passed away.

There's not a day that goes

by Paddy that we are not thinking of you.

You are always in our thoughts and hearts.

There really aren't words out there to describe how we are without you in our life.

We miss you soooo much.

Love you always.

Never forgotten. Xxxx



- Nana and Grandad, Aunty Sara, Uncle Keni and Aunty Karen, Joseph, Simon and Monique.