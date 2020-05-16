FIRTH, Patrick Brian (Pat):
On May 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Loving husband of Mary. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew and Kristin (London), and the late Carole, and partner Chris. Loved Grandad of Cian. Loved son of Joan. Loving brother of Pauline, and John. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their loving care of Pat. A very special thank you to Kirstin for being a rock during Pat's illness and7 weeks of lockdown. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020