Patrick DUGAN

  • "We are sending our heartfelt condolences to Pat's family...."
    - Alison & Paul Blandford
  • "Sending Love to Coral & Family Pat did a song for David..."
    - Margaret Banks
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time Pat will be..."
  • "Sending Love to the Family, You will be Sadly missed ...."
  • "Dear Coral and Family, So sorry to hear of Pat's passing...."
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Christ the King
Greers Road
Death Notice

DUGAN,
Patrick Joseph: Q.S.M.
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and proud husband of Coral, loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Brendan and Sandy, Annette and the late Dennis. Dearly loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by all his nephews and nieces and loved brother of the late Colleen. Please send any messages for the Dugan Family to C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Pat's request a Private Cremation has been held. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at Christ the King, Greers Road, on Thursday, January 23, at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Jan. 21, 2020
