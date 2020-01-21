DUGAN,
Patrick Joseph: Q.S.M.
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and proud husband of Coral, loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Brendan and Sandy, Annette and the late Dennis. Dearly loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by all his nephews and nieces and loved brother of the late Colleen. Please send any messages for the Dugan Family to C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Pat's request a Private Cremation has been held. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at Christ the King, Greers Road, on Thursday, January 23, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 21, 2020