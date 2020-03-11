DALEY, Patrick John:
On Friday, March 6, 2020, at home. Dearly loved son of the late Brian and Gloria. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Louise, and Mark; and Lesley. Very much loved and respected uncle of Jeremy and Sharlene, Michael and Amanda, Troy and Issie, and loved great-uncle of Ruby, Emilee, and Natialia. Messages to the Daley family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Patrick will be held in the Academy Funerals Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, March 16, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020