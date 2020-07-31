Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick CODY. View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



Peacefully on July 29, 2020, at South Canterbury Hospice. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly loved father, father in law and grandad. Loving husband of the late Winsome, Father, father-in-law and Grandad of Patrick and Penny, Patrick and Lara (Sydney); Nicola and Craig Mennie, Alexander and Nicolas (Christchurch); Gerard and Lisa, Louise, Luke, Bridget and Kathryn (Timaru); Timothy and Amanda (Wellington); Matthew and Robyn, Grace, Rose and Francesca (Christchurch); Sarah and Tom Flynn, Bridey, Thomas and Lucy (Timaru). A Requiem mass for Pat will be celebrated at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 264 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.

'Dad, you loved and cared for us all, you are a great man. We will love you

and treasure you forever.

"Gone to Glory",

now in heaven with Mum.







