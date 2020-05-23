WINSLADE,

Patricia Lavinia (Pat):

It is with great sadness we advise that on May 15, 2020, Pat passed away at home with her family, aged 90 years. Pat was a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Les Price, John and the late Claire Winslade, Sandra and Bernhard Scholz and Debbie and Pat McMahon. Most loving, devoted and fun gran and great-gran of Aaron and Debbie and Aimee and Emma Price, Kimberley Price, Lee and Tracey Winslade and Ty (Australia), Luke Winslade and Alison Casey and Zak and Jakob (Australia), Elliot and Oliver Scholz, Lucy, Hayden and Monique and Georgia McMahon. Loved sister of Lynnette Harnett, sister-in-law and auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Mums wishes were to be cremated and not to have a funeral but to have a gathering with family and friends to celebrate her life with happiness and laughter. A date is yet to be confirmed. Messages may be sent c/o 27 Avoca Valley Road, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch 8022.



