Patricia WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Thankyou for welcoming us into your lovely family and rest..."
    - Dianne &Ian Mchardy
  • "Trish, thank you for all the wonderful memories and fun..."
    - Marion Read (Robertson)
  • "Lots of great memories Trish, so pleased I got to see you..."
    - Marion Read (Robertson)
  • "WILLIAMS, Patricia Ann (Twosie) (nee Cameron): Passed away..."
    - Patricia WILLIAMS
    Published in: The Press
  • "WILLIAMS, Patricia Ann (nee Cameron): Passed away on..."
    - Patrticia WILLIAMS
    Published in: The Press
Death Notice

WILLIAMS, Patricia Ann
(Trish) (née Cameron):
On March 24, 2020, peacefully passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 64 years. Much loved mother of Cameron and Anna. Very treasured Nana of the late Ellie, Harper, Connor, and Zoe. Special mother-in-law of Ammie and Andrew. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A massive thank you to Nelson Tasman Hospice. Messages may be sent to 15 Langford Drive, Mapua 7005. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.