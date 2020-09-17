Patricia WHALLEY

Death Notice

WHALLEY,
Patricia Marie (Patsy):
On September 16, 2020, aged 77 years, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Bill, treasured mum of Annie, Rachael and Steve, Beckie and Jason, Reuben and Simone, beautiful nana to Renee, Miini, Highway, Tapuwai, and Reihana; Xandea, and Xyron; Joseph, and Gemma; and her great-grandchildren Xyesha, Xantara, Hayzé, Zyah, Future, Khorus, Exodus. A special thank you to Dr Jen and Nurse Maude for all their outstanding support. Messages to the Whalley family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral Service for Patsy will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller St, Kaiapoi, on Monday, September 21, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery, 75 Adderley Terrace.

Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2020
