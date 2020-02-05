WELTON,
Patricia Mary Margaret
(nee Costello):
01.07.1934 - 03.02.2020
Wonderful mother, nana, great-grandmother (Grammy), and great-great-grandmother. Passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, February 3, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side, aged 85 years. She lived her life to the fullest even after months of health issues. She continued to live making the most of every day full of banter and personality. She was an amazing lady who impacted many lives.
"Patricia is, and will continue to be, dearly missed
and forever loved."
Messages may be addressed to the Welton family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held in St Mark's Chapel, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram, Christchurch, on Monday, February 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020