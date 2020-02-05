Patricia WELTON (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "The heart of our family , the core of our being , I miss..."
    - Cassie Welton
  • "mum, no words can express the way we are all feeling, but..."
    - Paula Welton
  • "Rest In Peace Auntie Pat."
    - Kay Armstrong
  • "Mum. I no I cant see you but you are still here with me...."
    - Anne marie Welton
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mark's Chapel
14 Henry Wigram Drive
Wigram, Christchurch
Death Notice

WELTON,
Patricia Mary Margaret
(nee Costello):
01.07.1934 - 03.02.2020
Wonderful mother, nana, great-grandmother (Grammy), and great-great-grandmother. Passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, February 3, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side, aged 85 years. She lived her life to the fullest even after months of health issues. She continued to live making the most of every day full of banter and personality. She was an amazing lady who impacted many lives.
"Patricia is, and will continue to be, dearly missed
and forever loved."
Messages may be addressed to the Welton family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held in St Mark's Chapel, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram, Christchurch, on Monday, February 10, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
