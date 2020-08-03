WELLS, Patricia Eleanor:
Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Nelson, her recently adopted home. Dearly loved wife of John and of the late Gilbert. Loved Mum of Tracey and Brian Cooke, Kent and Hélène Smith and the late Melanie Smith (Dec 1983). Loved Nana of Krystle, Luke and Olivia-Rose and a great Nana. A loved "Mum" of little Ella her rescue puss and loved "Mum" to her 3 late fur babies: Candy, Mitzi and Shenna. Pat was a happy go lucky "rebel" – she loved music, books, gardening, whiskey and wine, animals and nature and sport. She was a long-time avid fan of the Crusaders. Now gone to join her mates and loved ones in rock 'n roll heaven. A private funeral service has been held. Messages can be sent to the family, c/- Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020