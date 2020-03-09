WARD,
Patricia Evelyn (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Much loved mother of Leanne Ward, and Tanya Crossland, mother-in-law of Andrew Crossland, adored grandma of Jeremy, Kate, Jack, and Millie, sister of the late Ann Archer, a loved aunty, cousin and friend of many. A special thank you to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their wonderful care of Pat. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Ward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Wednesday, March 11 at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020