TOMLINSON, Patricia Leslie

(Pat) (nee Fenemore):

Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie (Richmond), John and Julie (Stoke), Barbara and the late Tom Twort (Richmond), Ray and Noelene (Richmond), Jennifer and Andrew Stacey (Stoke), Denise and Paul Nees (Nelson). Loved granny of her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Eldest child of Percy and Mabel Fenemor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Athol and Margaret (Wakefield), Ellen and Robin Vercoe (Nelson), Judith and Stan Margetts (Richmond), Phillip and Kaylene (Nelson), Lilian Dalton (Stoke).

'Those we love can never be more than a thought away,

for as long as there are memories, they live in our hearts to stay.'

Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Medical Ward at Nelson Hospital for their care of Pat in her final days. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Nelson would be appreciated and may be left at the service.





