TASKER,
Patricia Margaret (Patty):
Frank, Andy and Pip, Steph and Bruce, and Michelle and Jason, and families, extend thanks and appreciation to all for your kind wishes, cards, flowers, home visits and phone calls following the passing of Patty, our much loved wife, mother and Nan. Thank you to Rev Henry Mbambo, organist Sylvia Watson, and the amazing team of helpers at St. David's Union Church, Ashburton, for hosting the Service of Thanksgiving and serving afternoon tea. Thank you also to Betty for the beautiful casket wreath and all who attended the service remembering Patty, the lover of flowers and of gardens. Thank you to the wonderfully caring staff at Tuarangi Home for your special care over her last years. As there are so many who have acknowledged Patty's passing, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020