Patricia Margaret (Patty):

Peacefully with her family on November 8, 2020, at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Frank and much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Andy and Pip, Steph and Bruce, Michelle and Jason, loved Nan of Emily, and Maddie; Liam, and Jordy; Tom, Nic, Chelsea, and Bree, loved sister of Raeleyne, and the late Judith. Messages to Tasker family c/- PO Box 472 Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Brain Research Institute, Christchurch would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service of Thanksgiving for Patty will be held at St Davids Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. Patty will be interred at the Cracroft Cemetery, Maronan Cracroft Road, at approximately 4.00pm.







Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020

