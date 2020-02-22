STOREY,
Patricia Mary (Patsy):
With her children by her side at Nurse Maude Hospice, Patsy went peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, aged 86. Precious, loved mother of Julian, Diane, Jacqueline, and Melanie. Much loved Grandma of Daniel, Alexandra, Alex, Kahu, Munro, Israel, Simon, Sonya and Samuel. Great-Grandma of Maia, Ari, Leon, Daesharn and Issac. Loved mother-in-law of Greg, James and Jamie. Loved sister of John Roberts - Johnny (deceased). Loved sister-in-law of Anne; and Bronwen, step-sister to Patsy's children. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The funeral service for Patsy will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, corner Fendalton Road and Tui Street, on Tuesday, February 25, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020