Patricia STONYER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia STONYER.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

STONYER,
Patricia Julia (Pat):
Peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Life Care, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn. Loved daughter of the late Jeremiah (Joe) and Margaret Ryan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jim and Pat Ryan, Jack and Mary Ryan, Maureen Ryan, Margaret and Mervyn Johnston, and Kevin Ryan. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Cyril and Lorna Stonyer. Loved sister-in-law of Merelle and Alten Nixon, Miriam Thompson and Denys Stonyer. A much loved aunt and great-aunt.
R.I.P.
Messages may be addressed to the Stonyer and Ryan families, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Grateful thanks to the staff at Bishop Selwyn for their care and ongoing support to Pat and Mervyn. A Funeral Mass for Pat will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, Cotswold Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 1, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Belfast Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.