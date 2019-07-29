STONYER,
Patricia Julia (Pat):
Peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Life Care, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn. Loved daughter of the late Jeremiah (Joe) and Margaret Ryan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jim and Pat Ryan, Jack and Mary Ryan, Maureen Ryan, Margaret and Mervyn Johnston, and Kevin Ryan. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Cyril and Lorna Stonyer. Loved sister-in-law of Merelle and Alten Nixon, Miriam Thompson and Denys Stonyer. A much loved aunt and great-aunt.
R.I.P.
Messages may be addressed to the Stonyer and Ryan families, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Grateful thanks to the staff at Bishop Selwyn for their care and ongoing support to Pat and Mervyn. A Funeral Mass for Pat will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, Cotswold Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 1, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Belfast Cemetery.
