Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
ST JOHN, Patricia Merle:
At Lister Home on September 29, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Charles Maxwell Olorenshaw (Bill), and the late Reginald St John (Reg). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Bill Hutchison (deceased) (Seadown), Graeme Olorenshaw, and Raymond Olorenshaw (deceased), Lynne Balchin (Timaru), Chris and Sharon Olorenshaw (Waimate). A much loved Nana and Great-Gran. Respected and loved stepmother and Nana of the St John families. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to: Chris Olorenshaw, 100 Parkers Bush Road, RD 7, Waimate 7977.

Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020
