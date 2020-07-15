SMYTH,
Patricia Mary Lescher:
Died peacefully at Te Hopai on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Daughter of Eileen Daly and Patrick Lescher, sister of Gill, Diana, Michael and Robert. Beloved wife of Patrick. Mother of Antony, Joanna, Terry, Philly, Katherine and Helen. Grandmother of Harrison, Arlo, Hazel, Madeleine, Isabella, Oli, William, Jeremy, Liam, Solomon, Pearl and Dixie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA. Vigil Prayer Service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 6.30pm, Thursday, July 16. Funeral service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 1.00pm, Friday, July 17. Burial at Makara Cemetery, 4.00 pm, Friday, July 17, family and friends welcome. Messages to the family can be sent to [email protected] or c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Requiescat In Pace
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020