SMITH, Patricia (Trish):
On June 24, 2020, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason and Sarah, and Lisa and Geoff, loved sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Ann, and Robert and Anitra. Loved sister-in-law of Kevin and Lana. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Trish Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Trish's request, a Private Cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
