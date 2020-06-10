Patricia SMITH

SMITH,
Patricia Irene (Trish):
On June 7, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at WesleyCare, aged 74 years. Loved wife of Rob, adored Mumma and mother-in-law of Susan and Chris, and Julie. Much loved nana of India Rose, and Michael. Loved daughter of Joyce Davis and the late Alan Weston. Sister of Peter Weston. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Patricia's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on June 10, 2020
