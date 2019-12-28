Patricia SILK ANGLEM

Death Notice

SILK ANGLEM, Patricia
Morphia Rongohikaia: QSM
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019. In her 97th year. Our beautiful matriach passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late William Te Hau Tapanui Otu Anglem. Loved daughter of the late Annie Edwards and Colin Silk. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Ngawini, Roberta and Maurice (deceased), and Roger, William (Rex) and Margaret, Aloma, Edward, Micheal, Gayle, Harry, Maurise Iwi (Jumbo) (deceased), Daniel (deceased) and Lynda, Michele and Ernie (deceased). Dearly loved and missed Taua, Aua, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Patricia was loved by many and will be missed by many more. The service for Pat will be held This Day (Saturday), December 28, 2019, at the Tuahiwi Marae, Tuahiwi Road, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Anglem family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
