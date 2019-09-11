Patricia SHERIFF

Guest Book
  • "May you rest in the peace you deserve lovely Lady x"
    - Jude Kirk
  • "Trish,Thank you for an awesome 13 years of working..."
    - Liz Hurst
  • "Trish,I loved working with you for those awesome 13..."
    - Liz
Death Notice

SHERIFF, Patricia Margaret
(née Chappel):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Windsorcare, on September 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Shane, Tara, Brett, Craig, Nigel, and Donna (deceased). Loved mother-in-law of Hel, and very special nana of Bradley, Damien, Shannae, Shayne, Jesse, Brent, Louis, Nikita, Nisha, and Bailey. Loved great-nana of Rylee, and Braxton. Loved sister of Larry, Fay, Mike, and Stephen. Trish's family wish to thank the staff at Windsorcare for the wonderful care they have given her. Condolences can be sent to 67a Bowhill Road, Christchurch 8083. A Memorial Service to celebrate Trish's life will be held at Shane and Helen's home, 67a Bowhill Road, North New Brighton, on October 6, from 12.00 noon onwards.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.