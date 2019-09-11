SHERIFF, Patricia Margaret
(née Chappel):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Windsorcare, on September 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Shane, Tara, Brett, Craig, Nigel, and Donna (deceased). Loved mother-in-law of Hel, and very special nana of Bradley, Damien, Shannae, Shayne, Jesse, Brent, Louis, Nikita, Nisha, and Bailey. Loved great-nana of Rylee, and Braxton. Loved sister of Larry, Fay, Mike, and Stephen. Trish's family wish to thank the staff at Windsorcare for the wonderful care they have given her. Condolences can be sent to 67a Bowhill Road, Christchurch 8083. A Memorial Service to celebrate Trish's life will be held at Shane and Helen's home, 67a Bowhill Road, North New Brighton, on October 6, from 12.00 noon onwards.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019