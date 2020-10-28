SHEEHAN,
Patricia Anne (Anne)
(nee Anderson):
On October 26, 2020, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Edna, Pip and Michael, Virginia (deceased) and Phil, Tim and Helen, James and Maria (London). Much loved Grandmother of Melissa; Ella and Rosa; Nick, Scott, and Caitlin; and Tom and James. Messages to the Sheehan family, c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Middlepark Rest Home. The Funeral Mass for Anne will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 30, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020