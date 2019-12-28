SCHIMANSKI-FITZGERALD,
Patricia Anne (Tricia):
On Friday, December 27, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, after a short illness borne with courage. Beloved wife of Michael Fitzgerald, dearly loved mother of Lisa and Na, Michael, Cara and Brian, loved nana of Matthew, Leon, and Violet, and great-nana of Maisie. Special thanks to Dr Su Bargh, and the Palliative Care team, for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to the Schimanski-Fitzgerald family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry off Whitmore Street and London Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, December 31, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019