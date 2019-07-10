ROVERTS,
Patricia Elizabeth (Trish):
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved wife of Theo. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Antony and Anna Salole, Francis and Megan Salole, and Peter Salole. Loved Oma to Aurora. Trish was beloved by Theo's family: Otto and Marie, and a special Oma to Darren, Jeremy, Melanie, and Jamie. Loved sister of Anthony and Helen Turner, and Peter Turner. Messages to the Roverts Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Trish will be held at the Emmett Street Community Church, 106 Emmett Street, on Friday, July 12, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019