RODRIGUE, Patricia Anne

(Pat) (nee Smith):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Grey Base Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Brendon, Bobby and Janine, and Kenney, treasured nana of Charn and Ben, Jayden and Andrea, Jordie and Nikita, Brielee, Taine and Ayla, Cameron and CJ, and Stacey, special great-nana of Millie, dearly loved daughter of the late Pat and Max, loved sister and sister-in-law of Garry and Jenny, Pam and the late Lew, Lynne and Kevin, and John and Pauline, and Jan, and a dearly loved auntie, cousin and friend of many. Special thanks to the staff of Kowhai Manor, Granger House and Morice Ward Grey Base Hospital for their wonderful care of Pat.

" Your battle is now over, may you rest in peace and treasure your next journey."

Messages to 27 Wicks Street, Cobden, Greymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight Air Ambulance would be appreciated and could be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate the wonderful life of Pat will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High St, Greymouth, on Saturday, November 2, at 1.00pm. Pat will be laid to rest with Bob at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



