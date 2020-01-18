REES, Patricia Helen:
On Sunday, January 12, 2020 passed peacefully away at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Debbie and Steven and Julie. Loved Nannie Pat of Hamish and Katie and Nicholas and Libby; loved Gran of Thomas and Claire, and Oliver, and her great-grandchildren, Archie, Ishbel and Monty. Loved sister of Deidre and the late Gay, Jeff, Dex and Garth. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for their amazing care and support. At Patricia's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Rees family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020