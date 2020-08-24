Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Academy Funeral Services Chapel 65 Main South Road Upper Riccarton View Map Death Notice



Patricia Jane (Pat):

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Callie, Greg and Michele, and Adrienne and Dean Harrison, loved Grandma of Jacob (Whangamata), Nicole and Ben, little Nicole, and the late Ruby, dearly loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a beloved sister, sister-in-law and cousin. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Pat by the staff at the Rosewood and Hoon Hay Rest Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Diabetes Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Purdom Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, August 27, at 2.00pm.







